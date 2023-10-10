The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 5,176.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

Insider Activity at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,080 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.