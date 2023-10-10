The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,099,342,000 after buying an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $5.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,539,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,764. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.92. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

