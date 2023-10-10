The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 910,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081,160. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

