The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

