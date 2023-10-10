The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

