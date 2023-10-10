The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $335.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 592,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 182,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

