The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

