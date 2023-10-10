The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $254.30. 515,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

