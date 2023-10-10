The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after acquiring an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,445,000 after acquiring an additional 473,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,484,341,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

