The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

