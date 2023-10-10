The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 41,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,374. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

