The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 40,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 41,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. 2,121,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,717. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

