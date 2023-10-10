Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.40. The stock had a trading volume of 396,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,068. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

