TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 927 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 86,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,262. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

