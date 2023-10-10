TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN)

TimeScale Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (BATS:HSUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 80,562 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Sustainable Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $32.05. 1 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19.

About Hartford Sustainable Income ETF

The Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (HSUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide broad exposure to debt securities that meet certain sustainable investing criteria with attractive yields. HSUN was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

