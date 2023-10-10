TimeScale Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 1,417,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,655. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.