TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.34. 512,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,743. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.36. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.25 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

