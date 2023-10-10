TimeScale Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.32. 8,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,390. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

