TimeScale Financial Inc. Invests $118,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,064,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,974,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 581,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,312. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

