TimeScale Financial Inc. Sells 811 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

