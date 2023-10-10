TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVLU. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 96,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,169. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

