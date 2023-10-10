Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $385.08 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

