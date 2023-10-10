Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

