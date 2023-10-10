Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after buying an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

