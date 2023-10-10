TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 7.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.57. Approximately 213,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 597,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 20.70 and a quick ratio of 19.74.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total value of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,682 shares of company stock worth $2,405,795. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 367,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after acquiring an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $1,352,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

