TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.20 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $37.20 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,203,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,067,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03538305 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,802,892.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

