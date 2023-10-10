Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up about 3.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,324. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

