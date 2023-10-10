U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,905,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

