UBS Group Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $74.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

JCI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 1,452,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

