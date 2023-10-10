Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 64,976 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,976 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CME opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.18. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.09.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

