Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 6,998 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $914.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $708.18 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

