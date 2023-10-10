Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $451.75 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $451.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

