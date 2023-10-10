Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,908 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.