Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

