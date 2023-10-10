Unigestion Holding SA Has $17.71 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,976 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.09.

CME Group Trading Up 1.8 %

CME opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.18. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.81.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

