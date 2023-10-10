Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

