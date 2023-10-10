Unigestion Holding SA Has $4.54 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

AMAT opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

