Unigestion Holding SA Has $48.92 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,040 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up about 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $48,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 29.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $687,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $184,481,000 after buying an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.