Unigestion Holding SA Has $9.04 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,915 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

