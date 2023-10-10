Unigestion Holding SA Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.07% of McKesson worth $40,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $451.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $451.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.