Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.9 %

OMC opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.09 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.