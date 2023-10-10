Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,516 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.55 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

