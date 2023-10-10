Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,516 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.55 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.