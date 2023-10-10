Unigestion Holding SA Sells 342,076 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 342,076 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

