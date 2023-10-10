Unigestion Holding SA Sells 37,732 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,732 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

