Unigestion Holding SA Sells 9,829 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

