United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

