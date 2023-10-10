United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,106 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.