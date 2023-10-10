Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.33. 125,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,304. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

