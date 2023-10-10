Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Upbound Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 30,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.93 million. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tyler Montrone sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $694,122.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,027.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upbound Group stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Upbound Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

